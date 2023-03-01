Public Security Ministry to investigate wrongdoings of Vinasport

The Government Inspectorate (GI) has just announced its examination results for the Vinasport case, along with sending certain content showing law violation to the Public Security Ministry for further investigation.



Accordingly, GI had examined the law observance of Vinasport (under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) as to using the state budget and undergoing equitization. The results reveal that the General Department of Sport and Physical Training directed Vinasport to submit an annual dividend of over VND2 billion (US$84,160) and the earnings from the sale of shares to the State budget.

Besides requesting the General Department of Sport and Physical Training to seriously review any wrongdoings of collectives and individuals under its management, GI sent relevant information to the Public Security Ministry for further investigation and financial loss recovering related to the cases of illegally distributing bullets to Vinh Phuc Sports and Fitness Training Center, delivering items with neither contract nor ability to recover asset and causing a loss of VND1.4 billion ($58,900), prepaying €150,000 to ASIA Co. before bidding results were announced.

The Public Security Ministry is in charge of clarifying the wrongdoings in receivable amounts like capital mobilization in Gymnastics and Sports Equipment Manufacturing Plant during the 2008-2010 period, the VND1 billion ($42,100) spending to Nam Do Co., illegal premise lease contract with HBI Co.

Lastly, this Ministry is asked to also investigate the case of Vinasport demolishing a factory at the address of 181 Nguyen Huy Tuong Street (Hanoi) for investment cooperation without success, causing a financial loss of nearly VN7.5 billion ($315,700); the case of trading steel billets with An Viet Uc Co. Ltd. without recovery ability, resulting in a financial loss of VND5.9 billion ($248,360).

Deputy General Director of GI Tran Van Minh requested that when applying the results of GI’s investigation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism must form a task force for consultation purposes and send a detailed working plan to corresponding units, individuals.