Public satisfaction reflects efficiency of administrative reform: PM

Public and corporate satisfaction should be used to measure the efficiency of administrative reforms, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a year-end conference held by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Hanoi on December 29.



Reforming administrative procedures is among the key tasks for 2023 with people and businesses at the centre, the leader said.



He asked the sector to continue contributing to building a streamlined, efficient and effective administrative apparatus, in tandem with personnel restructuring and training.



To fulfill these tasks, the sector needs to build and perfect relevant institutions and policies and improve the quality of their work, while revamping its personnel management.



Chinh also highlighted the significance of improving the domestic business environment, raising national competitiveness, and enhancing digital transformation towards a digital government, digital economy and digital society.



He urged the sector to raise the efficiency of state management over religions and beliefs, encouraging religious dignitaries and followers to participate in socio-economic development, national defence and security, and promote religious values.

According to a report presented at the conference, in 2022, the sector coordinated to submit tens of important documents and projects to competent agencies for issuance, including two draft laws and six resolutions of the National Assembly Standing Committee, along with 10 decrees and decisions of the Government and the PM. It proposed adjusting the monthly base wage for civil servants from 1.49 million VND (63.08 USD) to 1.8 million VND.

Later the same day, PM Chinh attended the launch of a national database on civil servants.