Proposed price for ground-mounted solar power at VND1,188/kWh

Electric Power Trading Company (EPTC) – member of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) – has issued a written proposal for the purchase prices of electricity harnessed from solar, wind power plants.



Accordingly, EPTC’s proposed prices for products from ground-mounted solar plants, floating solar power plants, onshore and offshore wind power plants are the lowest among the calculated values in various options.

In particular, the price for ground-mounted solar power is VND1,188/kWh (US$0.05), VND1,570/kWh ($0.064) for floating solar power, VND1,591/kWh ($0.068) for onshore wind power, and VND1,945/kWh ($0.08) for offshore wind power. These are the prices submitted by EVN to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on November 20, 2022.

EPTC does not accept products whose prices are higher than the Feed-In Tariffs (FIT price).

Some investors in power plants commented that the above prices are 30 percent lower than those accepted by EVN.

Before this, in response to a series by SGGP Newspaper in November 2022 on challenges in selling solar and wind power of power plants, the Office of the Prime Minister released Dispatch No.7633/VPCP-CN, asking the Ministry of Industry and Trade to handle the case.