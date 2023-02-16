Project targeting plastic waste reduction in tourism launched

A project on reducing plastic waste in the Vietnamese tourism sector was launched on February 16 with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam.

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said that the project aims to promote the implementation of plastic waste reduction activities in tourism to contribute to protecting the environment and achieving the sustainable development goals of the sector.

Communication work will be stepped up to raise awareness of sectors, businesses, people and tourists; and solutions and initiatives to reduce plastic waste will be piloted in some restaurants, hotels, resorts and tourist attractions in Ninh Binh and Quang Nam provinces, and then will be applied nationwide.

The project also aims to build, pilot and issue a set of criteria for recognition of plastic waste-free tourism firms, issue an action plan on reducing this kind of waste in the tourism industry, and launch an application on plastic waste management, added Sieu.

Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, a representative from UNDP Vietnam, said that plastic waste pollution is a major global challenge due to its harmful effects on the environment, especially in the marine one.

This project will be carried out in 2023 and 2024, Huyen said.