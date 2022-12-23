Project promoting 1,000 Vietnamese typical dishes launched

|
A work presenting local dishes of three regions in Vietnam by artisans Ho Dac Thieu Anh and Nguyen Ho Tieu Anh (Photo: SGGP)
As of present, the VCCA collected 121 typical Vietnamese dishes for 2022
The project on building and developing Vietnamese culinary culture into the national brand in the 2022-2024 period has been implemented since the beginning of this year.
The project focuses on nutritional science, culinary economics to bring economic benefits for enterprises, cuisine and culture with the goal of promoting local specialties in the regions.
Chef Hoang Van Tien makes Nghe An eel soup. (Photo: SGGP)
|Vietnamese typical dishes are presented in a display in the announcing ceremony which is held at Van Thanh Tourist in HCMC on December 22. (Photo: SGGP)
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the VCCA Nguyen Quoc Ky said that the selected dishes will be added to the Vietnam Food Travel Map which aims to introduce to visitors a system of destinations and the cultural value of Vietnamese food in localities via images and video clips on social media channels.
The Vietnam Food Travel Map is expected to give gastronomers a chance to learn about local dishes in various regions nationwide and dining places as well as build a national brand for cultural tourism.