Project promoting 1,000 Vietnamese typical dishes launched

The Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) on December 22 held a ceremony to announce a project seeking 1,000 specific dishes in provinces and cities nationwide with the aim of promoting Vietnamese food culture to the world.

As of present, the VCCA collected 121 typical Vietnamese dishes for 2022

The project on building and developing Vietnamese culinary culture into the national brand in the 2022-2024 period has been implemented since the beginning of this year.

The project focuses on nutritional science, culinary economics to bring economic benefits for enterprises, cuisine and culture with the goal of promoting local specialties in the regions.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the VCCA Nguyen Quoc Ky said that the selected dishes will be added to the Vietnam Food Travel Map which aims to introduce to visitors a system of destinations and the cultural value of Vietnamese food in localities via images and video clips on social media channels.

The Vietnam Food Travel Map is expected to give gastronomers a chance to learn about local dishes in various regions nationwide and dining places as well as build a national brand for cultural tourism.