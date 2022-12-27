Program seeking HCMC’s 100 Excitements launched

The HCMC Department of Tourism launched a program voting for the city's 100 Excitements on December 26.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that HCMC with an owned attractiveness is a gathering place of different domestic and international cultures and cuisines.

The city’s 100 Excitements have been placed in the sectors of food, culture, architecture, tourism and society.

The program includes categories, consisting of the 10 best places for entertainment, 10 best places to go shopping, 10 best accommodation and 10 best check-in places.

The program aims to introduce to domestic and international visitors the most interesting, prestigious and attractive tourism services; improve and standardize tourism service quality in HCMC to become more competitive; and reveal investment opportunities to potential investors.

Visitors can cast their votes directly in an election for places of their choice or visit the website http://100e.visithcmc.vn.

HCMC’S 100 Excitements will be revealed in July 2023.