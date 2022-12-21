Product diversity important to luring international tourists: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21 asked ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to take into consideration the diversity of the products, markets and supply chains while seeking ways to boost the tourism sector.

Presiding over a hybrid conference in Hanoi that is looking into how to attract more international tourists to Vietnam, the leader stressed the significance of the communications work, innovation, digital transformation and green transition in tourism development.

He urged ministries, agencies, localities and businesses and experts to propose solutions to remove obstacles and set out tasks and solutions to realise the effort on the basis of traditional culture, creating tourism breakthroughs next year.

Nearly 597,000 foreigners visited Vietnam in November, up 23.2 percent month-on-month, bringing their total number in the first 11 months of this year to 2.95 million, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The country earned some VND536.3 trillion ( US$21.6 billion) from accommodation and catering services, up 56.5 percent year-on-year, while revenue in the travel and tourism industry was estimated at VND22.9 trillion, a 4.1-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.