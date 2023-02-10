Prime Minister’s visit to Singapore particularly successful: expert

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore was particularly successful and beyond expectations, reported an expert in the field.

Related News Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Singaporean Deputy PM

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Assoc. Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore said the trip from February 8 to 10 has considerably promoted Vietnam’s stature, thus consolidating the trust in the country’s development efforts and bright future.

A breakthrough success of the visit is that it has created great confidence among Singaporean enterprises, many of which have expressed their intention to invest in Vietnam, he noted.

The city state is highly impressed with Vietnam’s green energy and energy security strategies, as well as the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, he went on, perceiving that the two countries will make important strides in sustainable development and green energy investment.

Khuong said he is also impressed with Vietnam’s investment in developing wind energy for export to Singapore, considering the memorandum of understanding on green and digital economic partnership a stepping stone for further progress in bilateral collaboration in this field.

During the visit, the two countries reviewed their cooperation outcomes over the last 50 years, especially since the upgrade of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. The two Southeast Asian nations have always trusted each other, shown strong political determination, and also boast huge cooperation potential.

Vietnam has expressed its sincerity, faithfulness, practicality, and adaptability to the era in its cooperation and relations with other countries, especially Singapore, according to the expert.

He voiced his belief that with effort and support between the two Governments, Vietnam and Singapore can jointly create substantial impetus toward their cooperation to become a role model in the region.