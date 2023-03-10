Prime Minister urges concerted efforts to enhance economic diplomacy

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 9 chaired a conference on the implementation of the Government’s action program materializing a directive by the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on economic diplomacy and its key tasks this year.

The action program was issued for the 2022-2026 period in response to the Secretariat’s Directive No. 15-CT/TW dated August 8, 2022 on economic diplomacy for national development by 2030.

The conference was connected with sites at the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, and Vietnamese representative offices abroad.

In his remarks, Chinh emphasized the important role by diplomats, ambassadors, chiefs of the Vietnamese representative offices and trade counselors in the Party’s foreign policies, including economic diplomacy, amid the rapid, complex and unpredictable developments in the global situation.

He asked the diplomatic sector, ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to maximize the country’s position and potential, and work harder for the country’s peace, security and development.

The leader suggested organizing all-level diplomatic programs, identifying economic affairs as a focus of diplomatic activities, and actively implementing cooperation agreements and contents between Vietnam and its partners.

He stressed that measures should be rolled out concertedly to promote market, product and supply chain diversification in order to boost export, expand markets and bring into full play export potential in the areas of Vietnam’s strengths and the world’s demand.

The PM also emphasized the need to utilize free trade agreements, and consider establishing long-term, stable economic-trade cooperation frameworks with potential partners, staying updated on the market, stepping up investment promotion, and connecting domestic firms with foreign partners.

Economic diplomacy should be enhanced to attract high-quality investments from multi-national groups, and improve the country’s position in the global supply chain, he said, adding that foreign economic sectors, particularly international tourism and labor export, need to be further promoted.

All opportunities should be optimized to lure external resources for green transition and sustainable development, he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said economic diplomacy in 2022 was carried out in line with the Government’s governance focuses and opportunely shifted its focus from serving the pandemic combat to serving socio-economic recovery and development.

He outlined several focuses of economic diplomacy for 2023, namely pressing on with implementing the Government’s action plan; making economic cooperation the focus of senior leaders’ activities; boosting support for export, investment, tourism, labor, and science-technology in the spirit of putting people, localities and enterprises at the center; continuing to actively integrate into and connect with the international community; and stepping up research, consultation work, reforms, creativity, and effectiveness enhancement to make substantive improvements to economic diplomacy.