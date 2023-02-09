Prime Minister meets Singaporean President

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his delight at visiting Singapore in his capacity as the Vietnamese Government leader for the first time, during a meeting with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob on February 9 morning.

Yacob hailed the significance of Chinh’s visit as marking the start of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year, contributing to the strong and substantial development of their relationship.

Expressing their satisfaction at the dynamic development of the Vietnam-Singapore ties in various areas, the two leaders agreed to deepen pillars of cooperation, especially in politics, economy, national defence-security, education and hi-quality training, people-to-people exchange, tourism, maritime connectivity initiatives, as well as new fields in the fourth industrial revolution.

The host spoke highly of the operation of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in Vietnam and thanked the Vietnamese Government for facilitating Singaporean firms to do business in the country.

Recalling her impression on visiting VSIP Bac Ninh last October, she affirmed that it is a successful model of bilateral collaboration.

Chinh vowed to encourage Singaporean enterprises to develop VSIPs in a green, smart and energy-friendly manner, and to open more VSIPs in localities in outlying areas to improve the even development of regions.

He suggested both sides soon sign a bilateral labour cooperation agreement.

Host and guest also pledged to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums such as the ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the United Nations while continuing to build a stable, united and strong ASEAN Community.

They agreed to cooperate so as to ensure ASEAN’s central role and common stance on regional and global issues, including the East Sea issue, as well as fully abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), toward reaching a practical and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).