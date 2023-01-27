Prime Minister launches New Year tree planting festival

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh and launched the annual New Year tree planting festival at K9-Da Chong relic site, Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi, on January 27, the sixth day of the Year of the Cat.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of National Defence and Hanoi municipal authorities, the tree planting festival started a series of activities nationwide for the program “For a green Vietnam” with an aim to plant 22.5 million trees this year.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh recalled that 64 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh called on the entire people to respond to the tree planting month which has become a tradition every lunar new year since then.According to him, Vietnam’s forest coverage expanded from 28 percent in 1990 to over 42 percent in 2022, absorbing over 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The PM highlighted Vietnam's commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 and expressed his belief that the tree planting campaign 2023 will produce positive achievements, helping the country deliver its commitment and contributing to national development.

At the launch ceremony, he joined delegates in planting 3,000 trees at the relic site.