Prime Minister hosts outgoing Cambodian Ambassador

Chinh appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to the two countries’ relations, especially in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 in celebration of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties; and congratulated him on being appointed as Deputy Secretary of State of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He affirmed the Party and State’s consistent policy of attaching great importance and giving high priority to consolidating and strengthening the two nations’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation, for the benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Cambodian diplomat thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support to the Cambodian people, and himself during his working tenure in Vietnam. He affirmed that Cambodia's success is inseparable from Vietnam's help in all circumstances.

The two sides expressed their delight at the development of the bilateral relations, reflected through regular meetings and discussions between high-ranking leaders, and the efficiency of the Governments’ cooperation mechanisms.

Economic cooperation is a bright spot in the bilateral relations, with two-way trade reporting a year-on-year rise of 13.2% to US$9.77 billion in the first 11 months of last year. To date, Vietnam has had 198 valid investment projects in Cambodia with a total registered capital of US$2.92 billion, ranking first in ASEAN and in the top five countries with the largest investments in Cambodia.

PM Chinh stressed the need for the two countries to work together to nurture their ties, promote collaboration in human resources training, complete the demarcation of border and planting of border markers, and solve the issue of legal status for people of the Vietnamese origin in Cambodia.

He asked Chay Navuth, in his new position, to maintain his contributions to the two countries’ relations.

The outgoing ambassador affirmed that he will continue exerting efforts to consolidate and develop the relationship between Cambodia and Vietnam in general and between their legislative bodies in particular.