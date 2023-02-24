Press agencies accompany health sector: meeting

The press circle in general and key press agencies in particularly always accompany the health sector, heard a meeting held in Hanoi on February 24 on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

The function was co-organized by Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and Vietnam Television (VTV), and the Ministry of Health.

In his opening remarks, Editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh, who is also deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, extended his best wishes to leaders of the health ministry and medical facilities.

He said many reporters worked at the forefront of the combat against the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting efforts by doctors during the fight, while many others traveled to remote and natural disaster-hit areas to cover the news relating to health service there.

Minh also emphasized the press’s role in building policies on health care, and affirmed that Nhan Dan Newspaper, VNA, VOV and VTV will pay more attention to the communication work on medical activities.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said many health workers have inspired journalists, saying there are professors, doctors, pharmacists, managers and village midwives who have braved difficulties and hardships, and even risked their lives to create miracles and bring life and health to people.

Press agencies, particularly major ones, will always accompany medical forces, and work together with the health sector in seeking solutions to obstacles, contributing to mobilizing the strength of the entire society in health care, she continued.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen emphasized the role of press agencies in popularising guidelines of the Party, policies of the State and strategies of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in a rapid and accurate fashion.

Notably, Nhan Dan Newspaper, VNA, VOV and VTV proposed and rolled out many communication solutions during the pandemic combat, Tuyen said, expressing his hope that the communication work on health care will be stepped up in the time ahead.

He suggested building close links between the medical sector and press agencies for the public’s health, and that press agencies and media managers should prioritize resources to the communication work in health care.

The event featured two seminars, during which delegates shared their views on the role of grassroots health service and the settlement of post-pandemic issues, among others.