President Vo Van Thuong receives visiting Cambodian Deputy PM

President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who was on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 4.

President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who was on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 4.

Congratulating his host on being elected President of Vietnam, the Cambodian official highly valued the sound relations between the two countries’ ruling parties, Governments, and peoples.

He appreciated Vietnam’s assistance for his country in the successful organization of many important events in 2022 and socio-economic development. He also thanked the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam for their support in various areas, applauding the countries’ cooperation in security and transnational crime fight.

As Cambodia will hold a number of major events in 2023, including the seventh-tenure parliament election, the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, and the ASEAN Para Games, the Deputy PM called on Vietnam to share experience and support his country to successfully host these events.

The visiting official also asked Vietnam to coordinate with Cambodia to hold the conference of border provinces and open two new border gates on the shared borderline, thus promoting the building of a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

Stressing the importance of the Vietnam - Cambodia relations, President Thuong expressed his delight at the fruitful cooperation in all spheres, spoke highly of the effective partnership between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, and appreciated Deputy PM Sar Kheng’s substantial contributions to the settlement of difficulties facing Cambodians of Vietnamese origin.

He agreed with the Cambodian Deputy PM on the promotion of cooperation in border areas so as to step up the building of a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

Vietnam is ready to share experience to help Cambodia hold important events in 2023, including the seventh-tenure parliament election, the 32nd SEA Games, and the ASEAN Para Games, he went on.

The host leader also asked the Deputy PM to convey his invitation to King Norodom Sihamoni to pay a visit to Vietnam in the near future.