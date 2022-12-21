President to begin state visit to Indonesia from December 21 afternoon

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will leave Hanoi on December 21 afternoon to pay a three-day state visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prominent among his entourage is Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

This is the first trip to the country by a key Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and also the first by a Vietnamese President over the past nine years, as the two nations are preparing for the 10th founding anniversary of strategic partnership.

It is expected to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation, thus developing bilateral relations in an increasingly practical and effective manner.

Vietnam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up a strategic partnership in 2013.