President receives former Japanese Prime Minister

President Phuc praised Suga for his leadership during his tenure, referring to the successful organization of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the implementation of policies on digital transformation, green growth, smart society and sustainable development.



He also thanked Suga for his sentiments to Vietnam and his contributions to promoting the bilateral ties in his capacity as Japanese PM in the past and as an advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance at present.



The President highly appreciated Suga’s selection of Vietnam for his first trip abroad after he took office in October 2020 and his ongoing visit.



He also thanked Suga for his decision to donate Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam as relief aid, helping the Southeast Asian nation to overcome the hardest time of the pandemic fight.



For his part, Suga expressed his hope that Vietnam and Japan will step up people-to-people exchanges to create a foundation for stronger cooperation in other fields, saying more Japanese localities want to cooperate with their Vietnamese counterparts in specific spheres.



The two countries have joined hands in developing infrastructure projects in Vietnam, including those using official development assistance (ODA), he said, stressing that Japanese firms have lauded Vietnam’s efforts in improving its investment environment.



Hailing Vietnam’s commitment to net zero emissions, Suga said Japan wishes to enhance partnerships with Vietnam in clean energy and renewable energy projects.



President Phuc affirmed that Japan is Vietnam’s extensive strategic partner for peace, and Vietnam always attaches importance to the relations across sectors.



Japan remains Vietnam’s leading economic partner, biggest ODA supplier, third largest investor, and tourism partner, and fourth biggest trade partner, the President continued.



The host leader said he hoped that Japan will continue promoting exchanges between people of the two countries, especially young generations, and deepening cooperation between localities.



Collaboration in labor, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges should be further facilitated, he suggested.



President Phuc called on Suga to continue his support for the bilateral ties, and work to promote high-level meetings between the two Parties, Governments, and legislatures.



He suggested Japan help Vietnam in the green economy transition and access the aid package worth US$10 billion committed by Suga at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the UK.



Japan should simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens to contribute to fostering people-to-people exchanges, he said.