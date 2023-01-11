President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits former senior leaders of Party, State on Tet

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc this morning led a delegation of Party and State leaders to visit and send best wishes for health, happiness and Tet greetings to former senior leaders.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Office of State President Le Khanh Hai and Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai accompanied the delegation.

This morning, the delegation came to the house of former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to offer their wishes for health and happiness in new year.

The delegation also visited and offered Tet wishes to the families of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh and his late wife Ngo Thi Hue, late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet, late President Le Duc Anh, late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai and late Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen burned incense to commemorate and express their deep gratitude to the late senior leaders’ great contributions to the struggle for national independence and freedom.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also visited and wished health for former President Nguyen Minh Triet at his house in Binh Duong province on the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Some photos during visits of the delegation of Party and State leaders this morning