President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers Tet greeting to Vietnam Buddhist Sangha

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc this morning led a delegation of Party and State leaders to come to Hue Nghiem Pagoda in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City to visit and offer best wishes for health and prosperity to Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Chairman of the Office of State President Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le accompanied the delegation.

At the year-end meeting, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent Tet greetings and wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, monks and Buddhists of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

The President affirmed that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha is exemplary and has been a pioneer in patriotic emulation campaigns and religious solidarity, notably during the complicated context of the Covid-19 pandemic, affirming the inseparable relationship between the nation and the religion.

The Party and the State always respect and ensure the right to freedom of belief and religion, and legal religious activities.

The President desired that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha would continue to promote the power of religion, beliefs and culture; and actively contribute to the country’s construction and development.

Some photos at the visit of a delegation of Party and State leaders at Hue Nghiem Pagoda this morning