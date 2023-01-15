President hosts int'l guests on 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 13 for 25 international guests from 15 countries who came to Vietnam for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The President stressed that the Paris Agreement, signed on January 27, 1973, was a turning point in the cause of national reunification, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always keep in mind the valuable support of international friends in the hardest time of the struggle.

He briefed the guests on the achievements Vietnam recorded after more than 35 years of Doi moi (Reform) in such areas as economy, poverty reduction, social welfare, political security, social order and safety, and external affairs.

Vietnamese people treasure the values of peace and always promote basic principles of the UN Charter and international law on respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, no intervention in internal affairs of countries, neither use of force nor threat to use force in international relations, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, the leader said.

He emphasized that Vietnam is always a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, and cooperates equally with all countries for mutual benefits.

On behalf of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, President Phuc thanked international friends for their good sentiments, solidarity and valuable support, and expressed his hope that they will continue accompanying Vietnamese people in the cause of national construction and defense.

After 201 open sessions, 45 high-level private talks, 24 secret meetings, 500 press conferences, 1,000 interviews and hundreds of get-togethers in support of Vietnam, the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) was signed on January 27, 1973 by the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam, the Republic of Vietnam, and the US.

The agreement put an end to the longest and most difficult struggle in the history of Vietnam's diplomacy.