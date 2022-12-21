President arrives in Jakarta, begins State visit to Indonesia

Related News President to begin state visit to Indonesia from December 21 afternoon

This is the first visit to Indonesia by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also the first State visit by a Vietnamese President to Indonesia after nine years, as the two nations are preparing for the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. It is expected to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation, thus developing bilateral relations in an increasingly practical and effective manner

During the trip, President Phuc is scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart and witness the exchange of a number of cooperation documents between the two countries.

He will meet with the speakers of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (lower house) and Regional Representative Council (upper house), as well as leaders of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association, and a number of large Indonesian enterprises.

The Vietnamese leader is also set to tour the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat, meet the ASEAN Secretary-General and ambassadors and chargé d'affaires of member countries’ delegations.

While in Indonesia, he will visit the Vietnamese Embassy and meet embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese expat community.