Preparation for Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2023 nearly finished

The preparation for the annual Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2023 has completed nearly 80 percent and gets ready for the opening day to mark the event's 20th anniversary.

On the morning of December 29, workers of Van Tong Fine Arts Production Company located in District 12’s Thanh Loc Ward are hardly working to finish sacred animals and decorations for the upcoming event.

The next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Nguyen Hue Flower Street since the event took place in 2004. Therefore, 20 mascots that were presented in the flower show in previous years will gather at the event to bring a special festival to visitors, said Mr. Le Hoang, an artisan of Van Tong Company said.

This year’s event is a harmonious combination of materials, colors and lights presenting the changes, achievements and development of the city in the past, present and future as well as the unique traditional culture.

Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group- the construction unit of Nguyen Hue Flower Street, Nguyen Dong Hoa said that the 2023 Lunar New Year is the year of the cat that is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street this year. Besides 20 mascots of the previous events, there will be 36 sacred animals of cats, including a couple of the biggest cats measuring over 4.5 meters high and 5.5 meters long will be made of more than 2,900 bags of flowers.

The flower show running on a 600-meter-long section on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 reveals its theme of “Happy spring, prosperous spring”. The must-see site is scheduled to take place from January 19 – 26, 2023 (the 28th day of the last month – the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The much-awaited annual flower show on Tet holidays is one of the events receiving the highest expectations from people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 19 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

Some of the photos of decorative work performed by workers of Van Tong Fine Arts Production Company: