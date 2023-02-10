Prenn Pass upgrade, expansion to last 11 months

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province this morning held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project in Da Lat City which will last 11 months.

The project has a total investment of VND553 billion (US$23.5 million) and a length of around 7.37 kilometers, stretching from Km221+680, an ending point of Lien Khuong - Prenn expressway in the foot of Prenn pass to Km229+049.74 under the National Highway No.20 at the intersection of Da Lat coach station.

With the technical design plan, the width of the roadbed of two-way double driveways is expanded to 14.5 meters.

There are two bridges in total on the route, including one beam bridge at Km221+800 expanded from the existing bridge. The other one locates at Km225+800 with a width of 15.5 meters and a length of 120 meters with three spans.

Additionally, there are four parking lots and two rest stops on the route.

The Transport Project Management Board of Lam Dong Province is an investor in the Prenn Pass Upgrading and Expansion Project, and Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company-Deo Ca Construction Joint Stock Company is the project’s contractor.

Over the passing years, many tourists to Da Lat city have suffered from traffic congestion on holidays due to the poor transport infrastructure.

Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Tran Van Hiep said that in order to solve traffic congestion, ensure traffic safety, and create a breakthrough in the socio-economic development of Da Lat city in particular and Lam Dong Province in general, the Prenn Pass upgrading and expanding investment is very necessary, urgent and strategic.