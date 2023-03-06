Practical values of Party leader’s book on corruption fight highlighted

Experts and scholars gathered at a conference in Hanoi on March 6 to highlight the theoretical and practical values of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.

The book, entitled "Resolutely, persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State", was published on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 10th anniversary of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, underlined that the book has significant importance in both theoretical and practical aspects, showing the leader’s thorough, consistent and persistent ideology on the fight against corruption, contributing to completing the Party’s ideology on the prevention and combat of corruption and other negative phenomena.

It carries theoretical and practical values that serve as a “sharp weapon” for the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation and refutal of wrongful arguments by hostile and reactionary forces regarding the Party and State’s anti-corruption activities while spreading the determination among the whole political system and the entire society on the implementation of this important task, said Thang.

Participants agreed that the book is important as a “handbook” for the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in Vietnam.

They emphasized that the book clarifies the orientations and tasks in the time to come, with special attention to the institution building and completion in various fields, thus perfecting the corruption prevention mechanism.

They highlighted the Party leader’s idea that the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena must focus on preventing the downgrade of political ideology, morality and lifestyle of State officials, Party members and public servants, stressing that the problem should be tackled from its root - the personnel and personnel work.

Along with providing officials and people with better understanding of the goal of the country’s fight against corruption, the book also helps reinforce the people’s confidence in the Party’s leadership and State’s management, thus raising their determination in successfully completing all socio-economic targets, they held.

With nearly 100 photos, the 600-page book comprises three parts.

The first part focuses on issues drawn from the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in Vietnam, featuring the Party chief’s article reviewing the combat since the establishment of the steering committee in 2013, along with his closing remarks made at national conferences on the fight in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2022, and 36 meetings of the steering committee.

The second introduces 22 articles on Party building and rectification by the Party chief, including four reviewing the work since the first years of Doi Moi (Reform), and eight on the improvement of morality and lifestyle of officials and Party members, including some written in the 1970s.

The last is a collection of opinions and assessments by people from different walks of life, National Assembly deputies, and foreign politicians and scholars on Vietnam’s anti-corruption efforts under the Party leadership.

In the past decade, relevant agencies nationwide have commenced legal proceedings against 2,657 corruption cases involving 5,841 people and prosecuted 2,628 cases with 6,199 defendants.