Power, water supply to be reviewed before opening HCMC-Con Dao boat route

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province asked the Department of Transport to review Con Dao District's infrastructure in terms of clean water, electricity, and waste treatment before opening the high-speed boat route from HCMC to Con Dao.

According to Tran Thuong Chi, Director of the Department of Transport in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, his department has received a proposal from the Department of Transport in HCMC to accelerate the operation of the HCMC - Con Dao high-speed boat route. His department has since reported this proposal to the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, and the provincial leaders have expressed their approval of the idea.

An advantage of the high-speed boat route is that recently, the Con Dao Passenger Port project was announced by the Vietnam Maritime Administration and is able to receive passengers instead of having to go to Ben Dam Port as before. However, to better welcome and serve visitors, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province has asked the Department of Transport to review the district's infrastructure in terms of clean water, electricity, and waste to meet demand before opening the route.

The Director of the Department of Transport of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province also mentioned that the Ministry of Transport has not yet announced a specific time for the repair and upgrading of Con Dao Airport.