Politburo issues resolution on development of HCMC

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 2 signed off the Politburo’s Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The resolution clarified the viewpoint that building and developing a civilized and modern HCMC is an important political task of the entire Party, people, army, and political system, especially the local Party organization, administration, and people.

Priority must be given to perfecting regulations and policies and creating favorable conditions to make breakthroughs in mobilizing combined strength and capitalizing on the city’s potential, advantages, and strategic location so as to boost its fast and sustainable development.

HCMC must firmly uphold its role as a big economic, cultural, educational - training, and scientific-technological hub, its important political position in Vietnam, as well as its influence on the development of the southeastern region and the southern key economic region. It is also envisioned to soon become a center of economy, finance, services, culture, education - training, science - technology, and innovation in Southeast Asia and Asia while having its competitiveness comparable to global cities.

The viewpoint also includes strongly combining socio-economic development with cultural development, environmental protection, defense and security safeguarding, and external relations; building a united, clean, and comprehensively strong Party organization and political system; and bringing into play diplomacy, public consensus, self-reliance, and revolutionary traditions.

The resolution targets that by 2030, HCMC will have become a civilized, modern, humane, dynamic, and creative city with high-quality human resources; a modern service and industrial city; a locomotive in terms of the digital economy and digital society; and a center of economy, finance, trade, culture, education, and science - technology of the country. It is set to intensively and extensively integrate into the world and hold an outstanding stature in Southeast Asia.

The city is expected to post annual growth of 8 - 8.5 percent, per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of about US$14,500, and a contribution of 40 percent to Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

By 2045, HCMC is set to have become comparable to major cities around the globe; an economic, financial, and service center of Asia; an attractive destination in the world; the nucleus of the HCMC region and the southeastern region; a growth engine of Vietnam; and a magnet for international financial institutions and enterprises. Besides, the local economy and culture will also develop and residents have high living standards, according to the resolution.