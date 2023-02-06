Politburo issues Resolution on biotech development

On behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has signed Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW dated January 30, 2023 on the development and application of biotechnology for sustainable development of the country in the new situation.

Under the resolution, Vietnam targets becoming one of the top 10 Asian countries in terms of bio-tech production and services by 2030. The bio-tech industry will become an important economic and technical sector, with the number of firms increasing by half in terms of investment and growth scale and half of the imported bio-tech products being replaced. The sector is expected to contribute to 7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

By 2045, Vietnam is expected to have a developed bio-tech sector in the world and one of the leading hubs of smart production and services, and bio-tech start-up and innovation in Asia. The sector will add 10-15 percent to the GDP.

To that end, Party committees and relevant units must fully grasp the Party’s policies and guidelines and the State’s laws on biotech development and application. They must also continue fine-tuning laws, mechanisms and policies in the field, and effectively apply biotech to production and daily lives.

They were also required to build a contingent of competent human resources, increase infrastructure investment and step up global cooperation in the field.

Specific tasks were also assigned to Party committees and organizations, the Party Delegations to the National Assembly and the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations, and the Party Central Committee’s Commission on Information and Education.