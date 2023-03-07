Polish Film Festival 2023 returns to major cities

Polish Film Festival 2023 featuring five cinematic works will take place in the major cities of Hanoi, HCMC and Hue from March 11-22.

Cinema lovers will be treated to movies, including ‘Sonata’, ‘The Getaway King’, "Papazazzi Love", "Songs about Love" and "Solid Gold".

Throughout the event, Vietnamese audiences will have an opportunity to learn more about the country, people and culture of Poland.

The program is organized by the Vietnam Cinema Department and the Polish Filmmakers Association. The screenings take place at the National Cinema Center in Hanoi from March 11 to 15, at Cinestar in Hue City in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 15-19, and at Cinestar in HCMC from March 18-22.

People can receive tickets at the official sites of NCC at https://chieuphimquocgia.com.vn/ and of the CineStar at https://cinestar.com.vn/.