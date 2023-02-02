Police tracking vehicle in deadly accident on Trung Luong- HCMC expressway

The police forces under the Ministry of Public Security is coordinating with Chau Thanh District Police, Tien Giang Province to investigate the crash between a passenger car and another vehicle resulting in two deaths and others injured.

According to initial information, a 16-seat passenger car was driven by Nguyen Hong H, 51, living in Phu Long Commune, Phu Tan District of An Giang Province, traveling on Trung Luong- Ho Chi Minh City expressway from the Mekong Delta to HCMC at 1 a.m. on February 2.

The car suddenly collided with another vehicle being suspected as a container truck from behind at Tan Hoi Dong Commune of Chau Thanh District. The vehicle was reportedly to leaving the scene after the collision.

The driver of the passenger car died from the severe rear-end collision, and around seven to eight passengers in the car were injured and taken to the emergency room of the General Hospital of Long An Province.

At the scene, the 16-seat passenger car was seen with wrecks and severe damage in the front bumper.

After receiving information about the crash, the functional forces coordinated with the Police of Chau Thanh District to examine the scene, investigate the reason for the deadly accident and urgently track down the vehicle involved in the accident.

The Police of Chau Thanh District informed that by this afternoon, there were two dead including the driver and an unidentified passenger, and two severe injured.