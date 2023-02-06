Poetry lovers enjoy poetry day in HCMC

Poetry lovers in Ho Chi Minh City could enjoy a night when Vietnamese Poetry Day returned after three years of hiatus due to Covid-19.

The Vietnamese Poetry Day took place at the campus of the Union of Literature and Arts Associations of Ho Chi Minh City on February 4 and 5.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers Association Nguyen Quang Thieu and a large number of guests and poetry lovers attended the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, writer Bich Ngan, Chairwoman of the city Writers' Association, said that Vietnam Poetry Day is a poetry festival giving a chance for poets and poetry lovers to gather together.

With the theme ‘Khat vong phuong Nam’ (Southern Aspiration), the Vietnam Poetry Day 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City expressed the desire of the Ho Chi Minh City Writers Association, to continue to accompany civil servants, soldiers and city dwellers while focusing on building a new city, where the happiness of each person is both the center and the driving force of development, writer Bich Ngan expressed.