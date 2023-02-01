Poetry exhibition about late General Vo Nguyen Giap opened in Quang Binh

The Quang Binh Province General Museum collaborated with the Vietnamese Women’s Museum to open an exhibition of poetry themed “Following the footsteps of General Vo Nguyen Giap” this morning.

The opening ceremony took place in Dong Hoi City aiming at celebrating the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023).

The exhibition would publicly introduce 110 poems and plain verses written and composed by professor, poet and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung who had chances to meet, compose and write poems and articles about General Vo Nguyen Giap during the past two decades.

The exhibition comprised three parts. The first part included poems and songs introducing the general view about the Battle of Dien Bien Phu under the leadership of General Vo Nguyen Giap. The second part presented the ordinary, casual moments about the legendary general, the prominent military man of Vietnam and the third part confirmed the love and appreciation of Vietnamese people for late General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Director of the Quang Binh Province General Museum Le Thi Hoai Huong said that the exhibition aimed at honoring the great contributions of late General Vo Nguyen Giap for the cause of national liberation, reunification, construction and defense; remembering the late general's sacred sentiment and deep concern for the people of the country in general, the Party Committee and the people of Quang Binh Province in particular.

On the occasion, author Nguyen Thi My Dung granted all silk panels showing 110 poems and plain verses about General Vo Nguyen Giap to the Quang Binh Province General Museum.

The exhibition will last until February 20.