PM urges speeding up implementation of major expressway projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Minister of Transport and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of the 38 cities and provinces where expressways run through to instruct authorities to conduct compensation and resettlement.

In a dispatch on speeding up the implementation of important expressways signed on December 29, the PM, who is also head of the state steering committee for national key transport projects, said that bidding should be carried out in accordance with the law, stressing the need to select contractors with sufficient capacity and experience to ensure quality and efficiency of the projects.

Consulting contractors should be serious and responsible in conducting studies, making estimates and monitoring the implementation of bidding packages, according to the document.

Competent agencies were also asked to regularly inspect and supervise the project implementation.

Localities, investors and construction contractors were requested to ensure that their management, licensing and exploiting minerals to make common construction materials follow resolutions adopted by the National Assembly and the Government.

The document also cited the 2021-2030 socio-economic strategy which sets the target of building about 5,000 kilometers of expressways by 2030, saying the National Assembly and the Government have prioritized resources for expressway construction.

The minister and chairpersons will take responsibility before the Government and the PM in realizing the above-said requirements as well as instructions made at meetings of the steering committee.