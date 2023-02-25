PM urges basic, comprehensive reform in digital transformation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested basic and comprehensive reform in digital transformation to improve labor productivity and competitiveness of enterprises and the nation.

It also contributes to building an independent, self-reliant economy that integrates into the world extensively and effectively.

PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, made the statement while chairing its 5th meeting via a videoconference on February 25.

He said that digital transformation is a key task that must be carried out regularly and continuously at all levels, sectors and localities, with the active participation of the whole population, but with a focus and priority to avoid overlapping and wastefulness.

Digital government is a key driving force leading the building of a digital economy, digital citizenship and digital society, contributing to successfully realizing the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress. The people and businesses should be at the center and motivation to be provided with better quality services, he said.

About future key tasks, the PM asked the National Committee for Digital Transformation and relevant steering committees of ministries, agencies and localities to promptly build their own plans this year, focusing on the theme of the National Year of Digital Data, with clear roadmaps, goals and responsibilities of those involved.

It is a must to launch 53 key public services in line with Scheme 06 and the PM’s Decision 422/QD-TTg, connect online public services with the National Public Service Portal to save time and costs, and mitigate corruption and negative phenomena, he said.

Citizens are not required to submit residential status certificates while handling administrative procedures, PM Chinh stressed.

Specific tasks were also assigned to the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Justice, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

At present, all enterprises have e-invoices while e-commerce revenue accounts for 7.5 percent of the total retail value. Up to 75 percent of households have broadband internet access, 30.07 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises use digital platforms and 85 percent of the population use smart phones.

As of February 19, over 177 million files were being processed on the National Pubic Service Portal, over 8 million of which were in digital format.