PM Trudeau appreciates contributions by Vietnamese Canadians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent greetings to Vietnamese people living in Canada and around the world, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese.

In his letter, the Prime Minister acknowledged continuous contributions of Vietnamese Canadians to the host country, affirming that Tet is a good chance to understand more about the rich culture, customs and traditions of the Vietnamese community.In 2023, Vietnam and Canada will celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic relations, he said, adding that half a century has passed, the friendship and relationship between the two peoples continue to be strengthened with the presence of about 250,000 Vietnamese Canadians in this North American country.

Since 2015, Vietnam has always maintained its position as Canada's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). According to Canadian statistics, in 2021, two-way trade reached CAD10.5 billion (US$7.85 billion ), up from CAD8.9 billion in 2020.