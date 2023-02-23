PM suggests stronger cooperation between Vietnamese, Chinese localities

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 22 suggested China’s Hainan province enhance its exchange and cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, particularly Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Quang Ninh.



At a reception for Secretary of the Party Committee of Hainan province Shen Xiaoming in Hanoi on February 22, the PM said the sides should step up mutually beneficial cooperation in tourism, transport, education, health care, culture, climate change response, search and rescue operations at sea and humanitarian treatment towards fishermen, contributing to maintaining maritime peace, stability and collaboration.

Chinh expressed his belief that Shen’s visit will contribute to strengthening exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and ministries, agencies and localities of Vietnam in various spheres. He rejoiced at the good development of the relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time, and suggested the two sides effectively implement high-level common perceptions reached during the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong last October.

The PM said he hopes that the two sides will step up all-level exchanges, promote cooperation across fields, especially trade towards a balanced fashion, expand investment collaboration, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and restore tourism links.

He also urged China to soon include Vietnam in the list of pilot group outbound tours. The two countries should work together to maintain peace and stability in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he continued.

Shen, for his part, congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State and people on the great achievements they have recorded in Doi Moi (reform) process and socio-economic development.

Hainan attaches importance to and stands ready to boost cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, he stressed, adding that Hainan agencies will closely coordinate with the Vietnamese side to effectively implement the common perceptions reached during Party General Secretary Trong’s visit, as well as PM Chinh’s proposals, including those on the restoration of flights and cruise routes to Vietnam, the establishment of a Vietnam trade promotion office in Hainan and the increase of the import of Vietnamese agricultural products, including coconuts, contributing to the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.