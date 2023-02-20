PM requests acceleration of expressway projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday sent a formal dispatch to relevant ministries and localities, asking them to tackle problems related to traffic infrastructure development.



Accordingly, after many on-site visits to resettled residents and workers of expressway construction projects as well as working sessions with the Transport Ministry, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha praised the strong determination of relevant localities in speeding up the progress by working non-stop even on Tet holiday.

However, the two leaders also received reports on certain issues that need urgent addressing to ensure the project progress.

Therefore, to fulfill the goal of ‘having 5,000km of expressways by 2030’, set forth in the 13th Congress of the Party Central Committee, the Prime Minister requested that all related ministries, localities strictly observe his directions.

Firstly, relevant ministers and chairmen of provincial and municipal People’s Committees timely deal with arisen problems within their power, ensure the project quality and safety, and eliminate any corruption. Those beyond their power must be reported to the Government and the Prime Minister for further directions.

Secondly, in February 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment have to distribute detailed instruction to relevant localities as to the procedures for exploiting minerals to serve construction purposes (registration documents; exploitation capacity, volume, measures, equipment; commitment on environment protection and recovery activities), and for proper landfills during the exploitation process.

Thirdly, the People’s Committees of provinces and cities where expressways pass by must collaborate with the Transport Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to review and increase the exploitation capacity of local stone and sand mines for these projects while taking care of construction material prices.

Next, in February 2023, the Finance Ministry must introduce guidance on VAT reimbursement when the PPP investment has the participation of state capital.

By June 2023, the Planning and Investment Ministry must rise the proportion of state capital to over 50 percent in PPP projects in remote areas with financial trouble or with elements of national defense and security.

Finally, the Transport Ministry guides localities to identify the location, scale, and investment level of resting stops for expressway projects before March 2023.