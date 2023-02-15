PM Pham Minh Chinh visits Ben Tre province

PM Pham Minh Chinh paid a visit to Ben Tre province to attend the 110th birth anniversary of Huynh Tan Phat, former Deputy PM and Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Within the framework of the visit, on February 15, PM Chinh visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and children with disabilities in Ben Tre, and inspected some major infrastructure projects in the locality.

Visiting children at the School for Disabled Children of Ben Tre in Son Dong commune of Ben Tre city, PM Chinh encouraged the children to work hard in learning and practicing to integrate into the society. He lauded efforts by officials and teachers of the schools in caring for the children, and asked leaders of Ben Tre to pay greater attention to improving the quality of teachers and education management officials in the time to come, and support special education facilities.

The same day, PM Chinh visited and presented gifts to Le Thi Khanh, a Heroic Vietnamese Mother in Chau Thanh township of Chau Thanh district. He affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the contributions and sacrifice by policy beneficiary families and work hard to care for them. Also on February 15, the Government leader inspected construction of the Rach Mieu 2 bridge, which connects the two banks of Tien River, linking Ben Tre and Tien Giang province.

Having a total investment of over VND5.17 trillion (US$218.88 million) using central budget, the project started in March 2022 and is scheduled to complete in early 2026. Regarding ground clearance work, PM Chinh requested the local administration to promptly process resettlement and compensation work to stabilise the life of affected people on the basis of balanced interest between the State, people and businesses.

PM Chinh also took a helicopter tour to examine the coastal road project which connects Ben Tre, Tien Giang and Tra Vinh provinces. It has a total investment of about VND 28.5 trillion ($1.2 billion ), divided into two phases. In the first phase from 2021 to 2025, the investment is over VND13 trillion . Currently, the designing and surveying procedures for the project is underway.