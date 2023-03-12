PM orders review, investment in construction of schools, healthcare centers

PM Pham Minh Chinh has recently signed a directive on the inspection, review, and investment in the construction of schools, healthcare centers in urban, residential areas and industrial zones, and public toilets in schools and urban areas.

The Prime Minister requested the Chairman of the People's Committees of provinces and cities to prioritize allocating resources to invest in new education infrastructure projects that are under the investment responsibility of the State.

He ordered investors, relevant agencies, and organizations to complete the construction of infrastructure projects in their projects urgently; prioritize allocating resources to upgrade, renovate, and improve the quality and capacity to serve existing schools and healthcare facilities.

Regarding the system of public toilets in schools, urban public areas, and tourist areas, the PM requested functional agencies to urgently develop plans to repair, upgrade, ensure functionality and convenience, meet environmental hygiene and urban aesthetics requirements, and complete no later than the third quarter of 2023; issue guidance on public toilets for people and tourists to access and use.

For places without education and healthcare facilities and public toilets, it is necessary to urgently make planning, arrange land funds, mobilize resources, concentrate investment to ensure completion of construction in 2023; encourage research and application of new models that meet the requirements of utility, urban aesthetics, and environmental friendliness.