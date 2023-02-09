SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

PM offers flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue in Singapore

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on February 9 offered flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue in the Asian Civilizations Museum (ACM) as part of their ongoing official visit to Singapore.

PM Chinh attended a ceremony to name a new orchid species "Pham Le Tran Chinh", the hybrid orchid symbolises a strong vitality. Representatives of the garden said that this new orchid species was hybridised from a species of orchid in Vietnam and a species in Singapore.

PM offers flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue in Singapore ảnh 1
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on February 9 offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue in the Asian Civilizations Museum (ACM) in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

The PM said he hoped the two countries' relations would develop strongly and last as long as the beauty of this new orchid species.

The 74-ha garden is famous in the world with the National Orchid Garden - the world’s largest display of tropical orchids, where over 1,000 orchid species and 2,000 hybrids are showcased.

VNA

Tags

two countries' relations National Orchid Garden the world’s largest display of tropical orchids

Other news