PM launches construction of regional connectivity road in Hoa Binh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 26 gave the order to launch the construction of a road connecting Hoa Binh northern province and capital Hanoi and an expressway from Hoa Binh to Moc Chau district in neighbouring Son La province.

The road has a length of about 50 kilometers, with a total investment of more than VND4.12 trillion (US$173.14 million). It is scheduled to open to traffic in 2027.

According to the Hoa Binh provincial People’s Committee, so far, the province has completed the mapping of the whole road and handed over the grounds in some parts of the project to contractors.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, PM chinh lauded Hoa Binh's efforts in expanding its transport infrastructure system with the construction of this road.

However, he held that the cost of the project is high, while its implementation time of five years is too long. He asked the province, investors and contractors to reconsider the design of the road to ensure it meets the standards of an expressway. They were also requested to shorten the time of construction by speeding up site clearance.

He called for local residents' support to the implementation of the project and asked the local Party Committee and administration to show strong performance in compensation and resettlement for the affected community.

The project management board should work hard to remove difficulties facing contractors and affected households, while contractors and consulting agencies should make sure that the project meets the criteria in progress and quality without any corruption and wastefulness.

It is necessary to focus resources on the project and strive to get it completed before schedule, he said, expressing the belief that once finished, the project will make great contributions to the comprehensive growth of Hoa Binh as well as regional localities and the whole nation.

Earlier on February 25, PM Chinh offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh, and inspected the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant's expansion project.

Paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his 18m-high statue which is located on a hill 186m above the sea, looking to the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant, PM Chinh showed respect and gratitude towards the late leader for his devotion to the national liberation and the happiness of people around the world.

The PM then examined the expansion of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant, which has two turbines with combined designed capacity of 480MW and total investment of over VND9.22 trillion (US$387.47 million).

Once completed, the plant will have a total capacity of 2,400MW.

Construction of the project started on January 10, 2021, but was suspended ten months later due to erosion. The work resumed in late 2022 and is expected to finish in July 2025.

PM Chinh underlined the significance of the project, asking contractors to ensure its progress, quality and safety while protecting the environment.

He requested Hoa Binh to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the investor, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), to make timely responses to arising problems and ensure the progress of the project.

Later the same day, PM Chinh visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Cho in May hamlet, Hoa Binh commune of Hoa Binh city.

The Government leader also visited the social housing area at Quynh Lam ward of Hoa Binh city. The 1.3-hectare area has three apartment buildings, each with 15 stories. Built at a cost of nearly VND700 billion, the project has nearly 800 flats.

He asked the administration at all levels, as well as sectors in Hoa Binh to focus on developing social housing projects for low-income households, especially workers at industrial parks.