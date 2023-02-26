PM inspects expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant is a work of the century of great significance, and the expansion project must be carried out with the highest responsibility.

On the afternoon of February 25, during a business trip in Hoa Binh province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction situation of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project and gave gifts to construction workers.

The Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project is invested by Vietnam Electricity Group, with a total investment of VND9,220 billion. The expansion project started in January 2021, but the factory foundation collapsed, so it must halt construction. The expansion project was resumed in September 2022 after handling landslides’ consequences to ensure stability and safety. The investor and contractors are concentrating on constructing the project to meet the schedule to operate the Power-Generating Unit 1 in June 2025 and Unit 2 in July 2025.

On the construction site, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant is a work of the century of great significance. The expansion project must be carried out with the highest responsibility to show gratitude to the predecessors and contribute to ensuring national energy security, ensuring major balances of the economy.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant started construction in 1979 and was completed and put into operation in 1994, with a capacity of 1,920MW.