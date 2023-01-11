PM hosts IMF Deputy Managing Director for Asia-Pacific

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in charge of the Asia-Pacific Antoinette Sayeh, who is on her first working visit to Vietnam.

PM Chinh told his guest that the Vietnamese economy grew by 8.02 percent last year despite difficulties at home and abroad. The economic size was worth about US$409 billion while the average GDP per capita hit $4,110 .

This year, the Vietnamese Government will take synchronous measures to maintain macro-economic stability, control inflation and propel growth, he said, adding that focus will be placed on developing infrastructure, digital transformation, energy transition and circular economy, and diversifying markets and supply chains.Vietnam is ready to discuss and listen to recommendations and advices from international organisations like the IMF, he stressed.

Sayeh, for her part, informed the host about the outcomes of her working sessions with the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, the State Bank of Vietnam and the Finance Ministry.She hailed Vietnam as one of the best performing economies in Asia-Pacific that will continue maintaining growth momentum with proper fiscal, monetary and public investment policies.

The IMF will acknowledge and share Vietnam’s development experience with other countries, as well as strive to provide technical support and consultancy for the nation to bring into full play its past achievements, including in meeting its net zero emission goal by 2050, she said.

The host said Vietnam is fine-tuning legal system to develop renewable energy industry on the back of support from foreign countries and financial institutions in terms of technology, capital, governance and human resources.

He wished ties between Vietnam and the IMF to become a fine example for other countries to follow in the near future.