PM hopes for stronger trade ties with US

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested Vietnamese and US agencies work harder to promote economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

At a reception for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Hanoi on February 14, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with the US, and expressed his delight at the strong, all-around development of the bilateral relations over the past time.

For her part, Tai spoke highly of her working sessions with Vietnamese ministries and agencies which took place in an active and constructive spirit, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding.

The guest noted her impression of the self-reliance of Vietnam and its people, as well as the economic achievements the Southeast Asian nation has recorded and expressed her belief in cooperation prospects between the two countries.

The US always considers Vietnam an important partner in the region, and wishes to strengthen cooperation with the country in the economy, trade, labor, environment, digital commerce, agriculture and intellectual property, she said.

Tai briefed the PM on priorities and organization plan for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2023 to be hosted by the US, and the potential and prospects of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), particularly in promoting high-quality investment, building self-reliant supply chains in the region, fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth, addressing common challenges to the region, and utilizing new development opportunities.

PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam wants to deepen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries in a more practical and stable manner, and on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions of each other, for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The two nations should expand cooperation in such areas as digital transformation, green transition, sustainable agriculture, energy transition, and environmental protection, he said.

The leader also suggested the two sides work together to handle obstacles to their economic and trade ties, satisfactorily consider issues regarding trade remedy and anti-dumping investigation for mutual benefit, and facilitate Vietnam’s exports to the US.

For multilateral cooperation, the PM spoke highly of the US’s hosting APEC Year 2023, pledging that Vietnam will closely coordinate with the US and other APEC members to ensure the success of the event.

He stressed that economic initiatives, including IPEF, have ensured fair interests of countries, brought practical benefits to people and businesses, and contributed to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.