PM chairs monthly teleconference with localities

Prime Minister on February 2 asked the Government, ministries, agencies and localities to boost production and trade, deal with difficulties to be faced by businesses and people this month to achieve rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

Chairing the Government’s monthly teleconference with localities, PM Pham Minh Chinh said since the beginning of this year, the Government has followed the Party Central Committee’s conclusions, the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s directions on 2023 socio-economic development. Ministries, agencies and localities have also drastically performed their assigned tasks.

In January, macro-economic situation was basically stable. The consumer price index rose by 0.52 percent month-on-month and 4.89 percent year-on-year.

As of January 17, credit growth hit 0.65 percent compared to the end of last year, meeting public demand before and during the Lunar New Year (Tet). The State budget collection reached 11.3 percent of the estimate for the year, while newly-registered FDI tripled the figure in the corresponding period last year to US$1.2 billion. The trade surplus was estimated at US$3.6 billion.

National defense security was guaranteed while external activities were stepped up. Production and trade were on a recovery track thanks to big demand during Tet.

As much as VND80.8 trillion (US$3.51 billion) for socio-economic development was disbursed as of late January. Regarding the disbursement of public investment capital in the past 13 months, the Finance Ministry estimated that it reached 92.97 percent of the Prime Minister’s plan as of January 31. However, the absolute amount disbursed in the past 13 months was up about 23 percent compared to the same period last year.