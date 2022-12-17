PM chairs 5th Vietnam Business Forum

A plenary session of the fifth Vietnam Business Forum co-chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh and leaders of the National Assembly opened on the evening of December 17 in Hanoi.

The event was held in direct and virtual formats with the participation of more than 1,000 representatives from ministries, agencies, localities, international organizations, embassies, foreign consulates general, businesses, associations, universities and research institutes, and domestic and foreign experts.

The event aims to discuss and ensure main balances to overcome challenges and select appropriate policies for 2023 and the following years.

The forum discussed five reports on Vietnam’s economic situation in 2022 and management orientations for 2023 presented by the Minister of Planning and Investment; the world’s economic prospects in 2023 and policy recommendations for Vietnam introduced by the World Bank (WB) Country Director in Vietnam; Vietnam’s economic issues and Asia’s economic prospects in 2023 delivered by Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam; stabilizing the financial market and making the financial and real estate markets healthy, creating a firm foundation for economic development in 2023 provided by the chairman of VinaCapital; speeding up public investment and paving the way for corporate capital flows, to create breakthroughs for Vietnam's economic growth in 2023 presented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative in Vietnam.

On the morning of the same day, four thematic workshops were previously organized within the framework of the forum on creating development space and new growth driving force; making the financial and real estate markets healthy for fast and sustainable development; strengthening removing obstacles in public investment and bottlenecks on capital sources for enterprises; and ensuring social security, welfares and job creation associated with the economic development in 2023.