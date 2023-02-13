PM calls for more investments in Mong Cai Port in Quang Ninh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday worked with the Standing Board of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee to assess the results of socio-economic development, national defense and security in 2022, orientations and tasks in 2023.

Additionally, the working session focused on resolving recommendations, difficulties and obstacles to help Quang Ninh Province develop quickly and sustainably.

Quang Ninh Province's economy was reported to continuously grow at a high and stable rate, and Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) achieved double-digit growth for seven years in a row from 2016 to 2022.

The economic scale of the locality has also increased rapidly. By the end of 2022, the province earned at around VND269,000 billion (US$11.4 billion); the province’s GRDP per capita reached over US$8,200, being the highest in the North; and the labor productivity also surged by over 13 percent.

At the working session, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed that the Northern province of Quang Ninh need to continue more investments in building and completing infrastructure, including investment in Mong Cai Port to promote sea transport from the South to the North; strengthen the connection between Van Don airport and Can Tho airport to connect with the Mekong Delta localities, facilitating the transport of goods from the South to the North as well as reducing the load on the North-South road.

Moreover, Quang Ninh Province needs to strengthen the mobilization and invitation of investment resources under the forms of public-private cooperation; concentrate on the development of human resources and luring high-quality human resources.