Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day

The tunnel becomes a check-in point for young people every afternoon.The traffic intersection renovation project to the Western Tran Thi Ly Bridge has started works during 20 passing months with its design of three floors and a total investment of over VND720 billion (US$31.6 million).The tunnel project has a total length of over 900 meters, connecting Duy Tan Street to Tran Thi Ly Bridge.The squares being called “sunroofs” at the tunnel of the traffic intersection to the Western Tran Thi Ly Bridge are considered to be highlights of the project.Some photos featuring the tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge in advance of the official opening day for traffic:

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Huyen Huong