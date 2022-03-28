  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day

SGGP
Before the official day of opening for traffic on March 28, the 900-meter-long tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City with its design of sunroofs attracted many young people to travel here and take check-in photos.
The tunnel becomes a check-in point for young people every afternoon.

The traffic intersection renovation project to the Western Tran Thi Ly Bridge has started works during 20 passing months with its design of three floors and a total investment of over VND720 billion (US$31.6 million).

The tunnel project has a total length of over 900 meters, connecting Duy Tan Street to Tran Thi Ly Bridge.

The squares being called “sunroofs” at the tunnel of the traffic intersection to the Western Tran Thi Ly Bridge are considered to be highlights of the project.

Some photos featuring the tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge in advance of the official opening day for traffic:

Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 1
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 2
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 3
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 4
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 5
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 6
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 7
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 8
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 9
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 10
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 11
Young people flock to tunnel at Tran Thi Ly Bridge before official opening day ảnh 12



.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more