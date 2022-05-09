Week-long festival celebrating Buddha's birthday opens in Hue

Seven giant lotus-shaped paper lanterns are lighted up on the Huong River.

On this occasion, the provincial Vesak 2022 Organization Board organized a ceremony to light up seven giant lotus-shaped paper lanterns at the Nghinh Luong Dinh pier on the Huong River in the evening on the same day, representing the seven meditation steps of Lord Buddha to pray for national peace and prosperity.



The religious festival that will run for eight days includes many activities, such as celebrations of Buddha's Birthday held in Huong Tra, Huong Thuy, Nam Dong, A Luoi, Phong Dien, Phu Loc, Quang Dien, and Phu Vang from May 9-13; a vegetarian food fair at the Lieu Quan Buddhist Cultural Center; a parade of vehicles decorated in flowers and Buddhist themes that will entertain the public on May 13; Moc Duc ceremony (Buddha statue bathing ceremony) at Dieu De Pagoda; a procession to Tu Dam pagoda on May 14.

There will be also art programs, and charitable activities paying tribute to heroic martyrs and praying for peace and an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Photos of the opening ceremony and preparations of Vesak 2022 in Hue ancient city:

Seven giant lotus-shaped paper lanterns are lighted up on the Huong River. At the lighting lanter ceremony

Preparation work for the lighting lanter ceremony Seven giant lotus-shaped paper lanterns are released on the river. Bustling atmosphere on streets in Hue City on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2566th birthday

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh