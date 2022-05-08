Vietnamese athletes make efforts to shine at SEA Games 31
SGGP
Vietnamese athletes always make great efforts damp with sweat on the training days before the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games 31 (SEA Games 31) with the determination to light up the golden hope for Vietnamese sports at the sports event.
All of them desire to shine on the medal podium of the biggest sports event in Southeast Asia.
Some photos featuring the training session of Vietnamese athletes:
By Dung Duong, Minh Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong
Vietnamese athletes always make great efforts damp with sweat on the training days before the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games 31 (SEA Games 31) with the determination to light up the golden hope for Vietnamese sports at the sports event.
Vietnamese athletes always make great efforts damp with sweat on the training days before the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games 31 (SEA Games 31) with the determination to light up the golden hope for Vietnamese sports at the sports event.