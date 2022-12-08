Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with senior domestic and international delegates attended the performances.
The performances of the air forces and commando of the Vietnamese People’s Army were captured by the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper via photos.
Mi helicopter of Vietnamese air forces fly through the expo area. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with senior leaders enjoy the performances. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
The commando forces show their performances at the expo this morning. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Two female commandoes also join in the performances at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc )
Su-30MK2 fighters perform at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Su-30MK2 fighters release special flares designed to tackle heat-seeking missiles. (Photo: Viet Chung)