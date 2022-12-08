  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo

SGGP
At the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2022 this morning, there were impressive performances of the air forces and commando of the Vietnamese People’s Army. 

Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with senior domestic and international delegates attended the performances.
The performances of the air forces and commando of the Vietnamese People’s Army were captured by the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper via photos.
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 1 Mi helicopter of Vietnamese air forces fly through the expo area. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 2 Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with senior leaders enjoy the performances. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 3 The commando forces show their performances at the expo this morning. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 4
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 5 Two female commandoes also join in the performances at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc )
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 6
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 7
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 8
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 9
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 10
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 11
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 12 Su-30MK2 fighters perform at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese air forces, commandoes perform at Vietnam International Defense Expo ảnh 13 Su-30MK2 fighters release special flares designed to tackle heat-seeking missiles. (Photo: Viet Chung)






By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more