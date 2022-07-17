Vietnam makes efforts for blue ocean

The country has promulgated policies on conservation, restoration of biodiversity and marine nature; especially responding to climate change, and preventing pollution and degradation of the marine environment.The whole country has planned 16 marine protected areas, accounting for 0.24 percent of the country’s sea area. Of which, the maritime protected areas comprised of nearly 70,000 hectares of coral reef, 20,000 hectares of seagrass beds with hundreds of biological species, 100 endemic species and so on.There are some photos featuring maritime conservation activities:

By Ngoc Oai, Hoang Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong