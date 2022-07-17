  1. Culture/art
Vietnam makes efforts for blue ocean

Vietnam has a long coastline of 3,260 kilometers and over 3,000 large and small islands with a diversified ecosystem. However, the blue ocean is gradually degraded and exhausted, facing huge risks of pollution from the process of living, and unsustainable sea exploitation and usage.
The country has promulgated policies on conservation, restoration of biodiversity and marine nature; especially responding to climate change, and preventing pollution and degradation of the marine environment.

The whole country has planned 16 marine protected areas, accounting for 0.24 percent of the country’s sea area. Of which, the maritime protected areas comprised of nearly 70,000 hectares of coral reef, 20,000 hectares of seagrass beds with hundreds of biological species, 100 endemic species and so on.

There are some photos featuring maritime conservation activities:

